Bengali actress Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty's shocking facts

Kolkata police found that Sagnik Chakraborty, who was involved in the ongoing case of Pallavi Dey's death, was running a call centre in Rajarhat-New Town. Read more details

The case of Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey's death has taken a fresh twist, with police arresting her live-in partner Sagnik Chakroborty. Dey was discovered hanged in her Garfa flat in south Kolkata on May 15, driving her parents to accuse her live-in lover of murder.



The next day, the actress's family lodged a murder complaint with Garfa police station. Sagnik Chakroborty was called to Garfa police station on Thursday, May 19 afternoon for interrogation.



Investigators also found that Sagnik Chakraborty was running a call centre in Rajarhat-New Town. The police also investigated what type of work was done in that call centre and whether or not there is any acceptable company paperwork.



Not just that, according to Anandabazar.com, a woman named Ondrila Mukherjee had allegedly claimed that Sagnik had tried to harass her at a party two months ago sexually. Mukherjee said, "After that incident, I decided to complain to the police, but Pallavi cried and said that he would be disgraced if the police did it."



The police are also investigating the money aspect of the case. Chakroborty's parents stated that she was financially reliant on her daughter and lived off her wages. He lived in luxury, sleeping in a nice condominium in New Town that his daughter had purchased and driving a vehicle that she owned.