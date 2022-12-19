Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Yamini Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav's latest song ‘Tel’ goes viral; don’t miss it

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    The preview for Khesari Lal and Yamini Singh's upcoming single 'Tel' is too tempting! Will it shake UP Bihar or the entire country? Watch the video to find out.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav the Bhojpuri superstar, continues to make news for his old and new songs. He is the most well-known face in the Bhojpuri business. The actor has a cult following. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They haven't forgotten any of his films or songs. He's back in the spotlight with his new single Tel teaser. Yamini Singh and Khesari Lal's smouldering chemistry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The preview for Khesari Lal's upcoming single 'Tel' is causing chaos on social media. The actor appears in the film with Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh. In the song, they are shown romancing each other. Yamini Singh is attractive in the video. Their connection in the new song 'Tel' has fans swooning.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The preview is driving them insane, and they can't wait for the song to be released. This teaser is smashing all Internet records.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    It has received 863,690 views to date, for those who are unaware. Fans may also be seen leaving comments on the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    You can't keep your gaze away from the explosive chemistry. Khesari Lal and Neha Raj have also recorded this song.
     

