Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shikha Mishra, Pawan Singh's dance moves on ‘Sab Dhan Khaja’ will make your go crazy

Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Shikha Mishra turn on the heat with their bold dance steps in this song titled ‘Sab Dhan Khaja' from the movie Dhadkan.



Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri superstar, is a household name in the entertainment world. He has collaborated with several actresses, and the majority of his songs are instant hits.

Pawan Singh may be seen seductively romancing Shikha Mishra in this video. On the most steamy song ever, they are seen twinning in red. This popular song is called 'Sab Dhan Khaja.' (WATCH VIDEO)



'Sab Dhan Khaja' is the title of this song. This song is popular on social media. Shikha Mishra's style has enthralled her followers. Pawan Singh and Shikha Mishra started the fire.

This song is available on web music YouTube. Thousands of views and comments have been left on the video of this song so far. This is getting a lot of attention from users.



The song Sab Dhan Khaja was released on YouTube many years ago. This song is still popular today and is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

