Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shikha Mishra, Pawan Singh's dance moves on ‘Sab Dhan Khaja’ will make your go crazy

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 6:59 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pawan Singh and Shikha Mishra turn on the heat with their bold dance steps in this song titled ‘Sab Dhan Khaja' from the movie Dhadkan. 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri superstar, is a household name in the entertainment world. He has collaborated with several actresses, and the majority of his songs are instant hits.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh may be seen seductively romancing Shikha Mishra in this video. On the most steamy song ever, they are seen twinning in red. This popular song is called 'Sab Dhan Khaja.'  (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Sab Dhan Khaja' is the title of this song. This song is popular on social media. Shikha Mishra's style has enthralled her followers. Pawan Singh and Shikha Mishra started the fire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is available on web music YouTube. Thousands of views and comments have been left on the video of this song so far. This is getting a lot of attention from users.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song Sab Dhan Khaja was released on YouTube many years ago. This song is still popular today and is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song's video music and lyrics are popular among users. This is why this video is going popular on social media. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Upar wale se kaise bachoge': Netizens bash Sooraj Pancholi for giving sweets to paps post acquittal vma

    'Upar wale se kaise bachoge': Netizens bash Sooraj Pancholi for giving sweets to paps post acquittal

    Make these 5 changes to improve your kidney's health in summer ADC

    Make these 5 changes to improve your kidney's health in summer

    Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with savage reply after KBC contestant turned down his hug

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again ADC

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on 'awkward' kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri on why 'The Diplomat' & 'Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield' are must-watch

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final: Ravi Shastri explains why Team India had no choice but to include Ajinkya Rahane in Test squad-ayh

    WTC Final: Ravi Shastri explains why Team India had no choice but to include Ajinkya Rahane in Test squad

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress asks Election Commission to bar Amit Shah Yogi Adityanath from campaigning gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress asks EC to bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning

    Shah Rukh Khan, Byju's staffer ordered to compensate IAS aspirant; here's why

    Shah Rukh Khan, Byju's staffer ordered to compensate IAS aspirant; here's why

    SC directs all states to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made anr

    SC directs all states to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made

    'Upar wale se kaise bachoge': Netizens bash Sooraj Pancholi for giving sweets to paps post acquittal vma

    'Upar wale se kaise bachoge': Netizens bash Sooraj Pancholi for giving sweets to paps post acquittal

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon