    Bhojpuri sexy video: Raksha Gupta, Pradeep Pandey's beach romance in ‘Patli Kamariya’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published May 5, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Raksha Gupta in bikini: On 'Patli Kamariya,' Pradeep Pandey and Bhojpuri actress Raksha Gupta show their sizzling chemistry in the song in  ‘Patli Kamariya’. The song goes viral within a few mins of its release.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta are famous for their hot chemistry and dynamic dance performances. The pair is one of the most successful in the Bhojpuri business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans adore their on-screen chemistry in songs. Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta seem ravishing as they romance each other in the song 'Patli Kamariya.' (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta look stunning in the song 'Patli Kamariya.' Raksha looks stunning in her hot avatar, while Pradeep Pandey complements her with his costumes and dancing skills.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta's solid connection and romance on the beach are igniting the internet.

    Both actors are well-known for their dance performances, and this one is no exception. They are romancing each other, and their sizzling chemistry is leaving the audience wanting more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They complement each beat while looking stunning while dancing together on the song. The beach locations of the song add to the romantic vibes, making the song even more entertaining to watch.
     

