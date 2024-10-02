Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It isn't religious...', Amitabh Bachchan revealed why wife Jaya eats meat but he doesn't

    Amitabh Bachchan also disclosed that, during his earlier years, he used to smoke up to 200 cigarettes a day, highlighting the extent of his past habit before ultimately deciding to quit smoking

    It isn't religious...', Amitabh Bachchan revealed why wife Jaya eats meat but he doesn't ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan, renowned for his iconic stature and sober lifestyle, was not always the teetotaler he is today. In a 1980 interview with India Today, Bachchan spoke candidly about his past as a chain-smoker, drinker, and even a meat-eater. He shared that his decision to abstain from these habits was not influenced by religious beliefs but rather by the practical difficulty of finding vegetarian food while traveling abroad. He also mentioned that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and his mother, Teji, both enjoy meat, and this had never been an issue for him.

    Bachchan explained that he does not smoke, drink, or eat meat, clarifying that his choices were based purely on personal preference. He added that while his father was a vegetarian, his mother was not, and similarly, Jaya ate meat while he did not. He revealed that he used to consume meat, drink, and smoke, recounting his time in Calcutta when he smoked up to 200 cigarettes a day. However, after moving to Bombay, he decided to quit smoking. He also mentioned that he used to drink anything available but gave it up a few years before the interview, stating that he felt no need for it. The only challenge his habits posed, he noted, was when he traveled abroad and struggled to find vegetarian food.

    During the same interview, Bachchan also discussed his generally non-violent nature, though he admitted having a bit of a temper in his younger days. He did not see himself as a violent person nor someone who often lost his temper, but he acknowledged having gotten into a few fights during his college years. He also commented on the nature of screen violence, describing it as unrealistic and meant to be taken in a fantastical context by audiences.

    ALSO READ: KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more

    Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will next appear in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, set to release on October 11. This project marks a reunion for Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who last collaborated in Hum in 1991.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more NTI

    KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more

    Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show

    Govindas revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL ATG

    Govinda's revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH ATG

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH

    Video Aamir Khan consoles ex-wife Reena Dutta following her father's demise RBA

    (Video) Aamir Khan consoles ex-wife Reena Dutta following her father's demise

    Recent Stories

    Mukesh Ambani's 10 Golden Rules for Business Success and Wealth RBA

    Mukesh Ambani's 10 Golden Rules for Business Success and Wealth

    8 Jewish Billionaires Leading Half the World anr

    8 Jewish Billionaires Leading Half the World

    8 Jewish Billionaires Leading Half the World anr

    8 Jewish Billionaires Leading Half the World

    KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more NTI

    KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more

    8 Inauspicious practices for married women in Hindu beliefs RBA

    8 Inauspicious practices for married women in Hindu beliefs

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon