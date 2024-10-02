'It isn't religious...', Amitabh Bachchan revealed why wife Jaya eats meat but he doesn't

Amitabh Bachchan also disclosed that, during his earlier years, he used to smoke up to 200 cigarettes a day, highlighting the extent of his past habit before ultimately deciding to quit smoking

Amitabh Bachchan, renowned for his iconic stature and sober lifestyle, was not always the teetotaler he is today. In a 1980 interview with India Today, Bachchan spoke candidly about his past as a chain-smoker, drinker, and even a meat-eater. He shared that his decision to abstain from these habits was not influenced by religious beliefs but rather by the practical difficulty of finding vegetarian food while traveling abroad. He also mentioned that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and his mother, Teji, both enjoy meat, and this had never been an issue for him.

Bachchan explained that he does not smoke, drink, or eat meat, clarifying that his choices were based purely on personal preference. He added that while his father was a vegetarian, his mother was not, and similarly, Jaya ate meat while he did not. He revealed that he used to consume meat, drink, and smoke, recounting his time in Calcutta when he smoked up to 200 cigarettes a day. However, after moving to Bombay, he decided to quit smoking. He also mentioned that he used to drink anything available but gave it up a few years before the interview, stating that he felt no need for it. The only challenge his habits posed, he noted, was when he traveled abroad and struggled to find vegetarian food.

During the same interview, Bachchan also discussed his generally non-violent nature, though he admitted having a bit of a temper in his younger days. He did not see himself as a violent person nor someone who often lost his temper, but he acknowledged having gotten into a few fights during his college years. He also commented on the nature of screen violence, describing it as unrealistic and meant to be taken in a fantastical context by audiences.

ALSO READ: KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will next appear in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, set to release on October 11. This project marks a reunion for Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who last collaborated in Hum in 1991.

Latest Videos