KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more

Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to captivate audiences, maintaining its unique charm across numerous seasons. As the show gears up for a special episode on October 11 to celebrate host Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, fans are in for a delightful surprise. Bollywood star Aamir Khan, accompanied by his son Junaid Khan, will make a special appearance to honor the legendary actor.

In a recently released promo, Aamir Khan poses a playful yet personal question to Amitabh, leaving him momentarily speechless. Aamir inquires about Jaya Bachchan, asking, “Mere aas ek super duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji jab kisi aur hero ke saath shooting par jaati thi, toh wo kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sun kar aapko takleef hoti thi aur aap jalte the?” (I have a really good question. Jaya ji used to go shooting with another hero; who was the hero whose name you used to feel hurt and jealous about?). The promo ends without revealing Amitabh's answer, but his amusing reaction hints at a memorable moment.

The promotional clip also highlights Aamir and Junaid’s intent to surprise Amitabh on his special day. Aamir shares a cheeky message with the audience, stating, “Shhh, Amit ji, pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj program pe hain. Bolna, nahi haa.” (Shhh, Amit ji, you shouldn’t find out that we are on the show today. Just say, ‘No, yes.’)

The caption for the promo reads, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein taza!" inviting viewers to tune in to the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on October 11 at 9 PM. With a blend of nostalgia and humor, this episode promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Amitabh Bachchan, adding another memorable chapter to the iconic show.

