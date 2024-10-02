Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more

    Aamir Khan surprises Amitabh Bachchan with a playful question about Jaya Bachchan in a special KBC episode airing on October 11 to celebrate Big B's birthday.
     

    KBC 16: Aamir Khan's surprising question about Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh speechless, Read more NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to captivate audiences, maintaining its unique charm across numerous seasons. As the show gears up for a special episode on October 11 to celebrate host Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, fans are in for a delightful surprise. Bollywood star Aamir Khan, accompanied by his son Junaid Khan, will make a special appearance to honor the legendary actor.

    In a recently released promo, Aamir Khan poses a playful yet personal question to Amitabh, leaving him momentarily speechless. Aamir inquires about Jaya Bachchan, asking, “Mere aas ek super duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji jab kisi aur hero ke saath shooting par jaati thi, toh wo kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sun kar aapko takleef hoti thi aur aap jalte the?” (I have a really good question. Jaya ji used to go shooting with another hero; who was the hero whose name you used to feel hurt and jealous about?). The promo ends without revealing Amitabh's answer, but his amusing reaction hints at a memorable moment.

    The promotional clip also highlights Aamir and Junaid’s intent to surprise Amitabh on his special day. Aamir shares a cheeky message with the audience, stating, “Shhh, Amit ji, pata nahi chalna chahiye ki humlog aaj program pe hain. Bolna, nahi haa.” (Shhh, Amit ji, you shouldn’t find out that we are on the show today. Just say, ‘No, yes.’)

    The caption for the promo reads, "Mahanayak ke janmutsav pe ki Aamir Khan ne kuch purani yaadein taza!" inviting viewers to tune in to the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati on October 11 at 9 PM. With a blend of nostalgia and humor, this episode promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Amitabh Bachchan, adding another memorable chapter to the iconic show.

    ALSO READ Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: When and where to watch Salman Khan's blockbuster reality show

    Govindas revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL ATG

    Govinda's revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH ATG

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH

    Video Aamir Khan consoles ex-wife Reena Dutta following her father's demise RBA

    (Video) Aamir Khan consoles ex-wife Reena Dutta following her father's demise

    Video Govinda's wife Sunita looks worried, distressed as she leaves hospital; here's what she said RBA

    Video: Govinda's wife Sunita looks worried, distressed as she leaves hospital; here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    8 Inauspicious practices for married women in Hindu beliefs RBA

    8 Inauspicious practices for married women in Hindu beliefs

    Kerala's private bus owners to buy used buses from Rajasthan anr

    Kerala's private bus owners likely to buy used buses from Rajasthan

    Bengaluru Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru: Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward; WATCH viral video

    Hina Khan's Chikankari suit collection we all should have RBA

    Hina Khan's Chikankari suit collection we all should have

    Lucknowi Vs Chikankari Embroidery: Understanding The Key Differences anr

    Lucknowi vs Chikankari: Understanding the difference

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon