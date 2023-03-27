Bhojpuri SEXY video: Priyanka Singh, Pradeep's song ‘Raja Toote Badaniya’ shows off their BOLD dance moves

Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Singh's hot dance with Pradeep Pandey on ‘Raja Toote Badaniya’ will make you go crazy; take a look



The Bhojpuri business has long been noted for its colourful and engaging content. Now one of the most adored couples in this film industry, Pradeep Pandey and Priyanka Singh have once again set the internet on fire with their latest song, 'Raja Toote Badaniya'.

The song 'Raja Toote Badaniya' has gained enormous popularity and has quickly become a chartbuster. (WATCH VIDEO)

Pradeep and Priyanka's connection is evident throughout the song, and their sparkling dancing routines are a visual treat for their admirers.

The on-screen couple demonstrated their exceptional dance abilities in the song and garnered a lot of appreciation from spectators for their thrilling performances. The song has already gone viral on social media, and it is guaranteed to be a party anthem for the upcoming holiday season. Also Read: (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

Pradeep has always been recognised for his acting abilities, and he has shown them again and again with his flawless performance in the song. Priyanka, on the other hand, has elevated her acting and dancing abilities with her spectacular dance performance in the video. Her expressions and dancing skills are extremely enthralling, and she has gone above and beyond to ensure the song's success. Also Read: Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

