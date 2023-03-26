(WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey reportedly committed suicide. The famous actress was discovered dead at a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She was 25 years old. Akanksha shared the screen with various Bhojpuri stars, including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Pradeep Pandey.

Akanksha Dubey commits suicide

Akanksha was allegedly in Varanasi for a film shoot. Following the filming, the actress went to the Sarnath Hotel. Her remains were discovered in her hotel room. As the authorities investigate the unexpected death, it appears to be a suicide.

Akanksha had posted a video of herself only hours before she supposedly committed herself. On the Bhojpuri song Hilore Mare, she showed off her belly dance talents. She was spotted dancing in front of a mirror while wearing a black crop top and blue trousers.

The heartbreaking news of Akanksha's death comes on the same day as her music video Ye Aara Kabhi Hara Nahi premiere. The actress posted a reminder about the release date and time on Saturday. Fans had been anticipating her appearance alongside powerhouse Pawan Singh.

Who was Akanksha Dubey?

The diva, affectionately known as the Bhojpuri film industry's ideal girl, was born in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur. Her parents eventually relocated her to Mumbai. Despite her parent's desire that she to become an IPS officer, Akanksha opted to follow her aspirations of being a movie star. She debuted in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and more films. She'd carved out a niche for herself at an early age.



On a personal note, Akanksha recently announced her engagement to co-star Samar Singh. She revealed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2023 with a sweet message.