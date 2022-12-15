Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Monalisa seduces Pawan Singh in a HOT bedroom song-take a look

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song was viewed more than 11,601,617 times. In this song, Monalisa and Pawan show off some bold dance moves.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song from the Bhojpuri film "Kartavya" is popular on social media. The song "Choliya Mein Rasmalai" from the film "Kartavya" is generating havoc on YouTube. Monalisa and Pawan Singh have fantastic chemistry in this song.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song has already received over 12,000 likes on YouTube. Shyam Dehati composed the lyrics of the song. Pawan Singh and Monalisa filmed it. Indu Sonali's lovely voice is featured in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Monalisa appear in a number of songs together. Fans, on the other hand, are overjoyed after witnessing their wonderful connection in this song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This pair is popular with the public, and some of their songs are now trending on social media. This song is rather ancient.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Photo Courtesy: YouTube