    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Monalisa seduces Pawan Singh in a HOT bedroom song-take a look

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song was viewed more than 11,601,617 times. In this song, Monalisa and Pawan show off some bold dance moves.

    The song from the Bhojpuri film "Kartavya" is popular on social media. The song "Choliya Mein Rasmalai" from the film "Kartavya" is generating havoc on YouTube. Monalisa and Pawan Singh have fantastic chemistry in this song.
     

    This song has already received over 12,000 likes on YouTube. Shyam Dehati composed the lyrics of the song. Pawan Singh and Monalisa filmed it. Indu Sonali's lovely voice is featured in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Pawan Singh and Monalisa appear in a number of songs together. Fans, on the other hand, are overjoyed after witnessing their wonderful connection in this song.

    This pair is popular with the public, and some of their songs are now trending on social media. This song is rather ancient.

    This song 'Cholia Mein Rasmalai' has been viewed more than 11,601,617 times. Monalisa and Pawan Singh perform daring scenes in this song.

    Pawan Singh is known as an action hero in the Bhojpuri film industry. On the other hand, Monalisa's true name is Antara Vishwas, and she has appeared in several Bhojpuri films opposite Pawan Singh. Monalisa was a contestant on Bigg Boss 10.
     

