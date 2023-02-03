Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in waterfall with Anil Samrat goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Akshara Singh sexy video: The seductive romance song of Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat dancing under a waterfall is going viral on social media; watch the bold video here.

    The Bhojpuri industry is growing at a rapid pace. As soon as the song and videos are out, they go viral.

    People enjoy watching romantic videos of Bhojpuri celebrities. Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat are reigniting the industry's fires. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat are seen romancing one another in this video. Akshara Singh is seen dancing in the bedroom with Anil in the first video, but the duo subsequently surprises viewers with their steamy and sensuous romance in the waterfall. 
     

    'Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam,' the couple's hot performance. The romantic video is causing a firestorm on the Internet.
     

    Millions of people are falling in love with Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat's sexy romance video. This video is going viral on social media.

    The video has got more than 1,349,798 million views. Fans are also gushing over this beautiful couple in the comments section.

    The song 'Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam' from the film 'Pratigya 2' is sung by popular singer Indu Sonali.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories vma

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials

    Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film will be can be watch on THIS date RBA

    Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film can be watched on THIS date

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan superstar replies to author calling him kind friend RBA

    Paulo Coelho goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan; superstar replies to author calling him 'kind friend'

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas RBA

    Pathaan earns Rs 700 crore on Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi film overseas

    Recent Stories

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories vma

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories

    Gautam Adani no longer among world top 20 richest people after Hindenburg report gcw

    Gautam Adani no longer among world's top 20 richest people

    tennis Nick Kyrgios breaks his silence after escaping conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend snt

    Nick Kyrgios breaks his silence after escaping conviction despite pleading guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    'Virat Kohli has to try and be a little more aggressive against spin' - Irfan Pathan

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench - adt

    CJI Chandrachud welcomes Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to Supreme Court bench

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon