Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Akshara Singh's BOLD dance in waterfall with Anil Samrat goes viral-WATCH

Akshara Singh sexy video: The seductive romance song of Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat dancing under a waterfall is going viral on social media; watch the bold video here.

The Bhojpuri industry is growing at a rapid pace. As soon as the song and videos are out, they go viral.

People enjoy watching romantic videos of Bhojpuri celebrities. Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat are reigniting the industry's fires. (WATCH VIDEO)



Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat are seen romancing one another in this video. Akshara Singh is seen dancing in the bedroom with Anil in the first video, but the duo subsequently surprises viewers with their steamy and sensuous romance in the waterfall.



'Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam,' the couple's hot performance. The romantic video is causing a firestorm on the Internet.



Millions of people are falling in love with Akshara Singh and Anil Samrat's sexy romance video. This video is going viral on social media.

The video has got more than 1,349,798 million views. Fans are also gushing over this beautiful couple in the comments section.