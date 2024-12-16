Cricket to Bollywood: India dominates Pakistan's Google searches in 2024

Google's "Year in Search" report for Pakistan reveals top searches, dominated by Indian content, including cricket matches, Bollywood movies, and TV shows.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Google has released its annual "Year in Search" report for Pakistan, highlighting the most popular search trends and topics of 2024. The report is divided into six categories: Cricket, People, Movies and Drama, How-to, Recipes, and Tech.

In the Cricket category, five out of the top 10 most searched matches in Pakistan were India matches. These included the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup, as well as India's matches against Australia, England, and South Africa.

In the People category, India's Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, was the most searched personality in Pakistan.

The Movies and Drama category was dominated by Indian content, with four Bollywood movies and several Indian TV shows making it to the top 10 list. The TV shows included Heeramandi, 12th Fail, Mirzapur Season 3, and Bigg Boss 17, while the Bollywood movies were Animal, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Dunki.

Interestingly, Google's Year in Search report for India did not feature any trending searches related to Pakistan. Instead, India's top searches were dominated by sports, entertainment, and lifestyle topics.

According to Google, India's Year in Search 2024 was characterized by a diverse range of topics, including sports, entertainment, music, and lifestyle. This included Stree-2 to K-dramas, indie music hits, memes. In sports, searches were about athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya. As Rata Tata passed away recently, there were lot of searches on his name. There were searches on relationships and workplace behaviours as well. 

