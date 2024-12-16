Lifestyle
To settle permanently in Ireland, one must have lived in the country for 5 years. Those who have worked there for 2 years can apply for permanent residency.
To reside permanently in Australia, which welcomes Indians, one must have lived there for 4 years. Australia offers 30 types of visa opportunities to foreigners.
Canada is a preferred destination for Indian citizens. Canada offers opportunities for Indians to settle permanently through immigration programs and provincial nominee programs.
To be eligible for New Zealand citizenship, one must have stayed in the country on a New Zealand residence class visa for 5 years.
To settle permanently in Denmark, one must have lived in the country for 8 years, have no criminal record, and no outstanding debts.
Germany offers work visas and student visas, allowing foreigners to study at universities. It grants citizenship to its long-term residents.
Singapore allows Indians to immigrate through programs for professionals, technical staff, and skilled workers.
