Ireland

To settle permanently in Ireland, one must have lived in the country for 5 years. Those who have worked there for 2 years can apply for permanent residency.

Australia

To reside permanently in Australia, which welcomes Indians, one must have lived there for 4 years. Australia offers 30 types of visa opportunities to foreigners.

Canada

Canada is a preferred destination for Indian citizens. Canada offers opportunities for Indians to settle permanently through immigration programs and provincial nominee programs.

New Zealand

To be eligible for New Zealand citizenship, one must have stayed in the country on a New Zealand residence class visa for 5 years.

Denmark

To settle permanently in Denmark, one must have lived in the country for 8 years, have no criminal record, and no outstanding debts.

Germany

Germany offers work visas and student visas, allowing foreigners to study at universities. It grants citizenship to its long-term residents.

Singapore

Singapore allows Indians to immigrate through programs for professionals, technical staff, and skilled workers.

