Airtel Recharge Plan: 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls, Hotstar Access

Airtel has announced an all-in-one offer with unlimited calls, high-speed data, and an OTT subscription. This 28-day validity plan is available at an affordable price.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Airtel Recharge Plan

New offers are introduced daily in the Indian telecom sector. Competition is also increasing. Airtel has announced a new recharge plan to compete with other telecom companies like Reliance Jio, BSNL, and VI. It offers all facilities together at an affordable price.

article_image2

Airtel Recharge Plan

Airtel's new recharge plan is valid for 28 days. This plan includes free OTT subscriptions like Hotstar, calls, SMS, and other facilities. Its price is Rs. 398. This has posed a threat to other telecom companies, including Jio.

article_image3

Airtel Recharge Plan

If you recharge for Rs. 398, you can use all the facilities for 28 days. High-speed internet service will be available daily. 2 GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily will be available. A Hotstar subscription will also be available. You can watch live sports, movies, and other entertainment programs.

article_image4

Airtel Recharge Plan

Airtel's new plan will help customers in every way because it provides 2 GB of data. OTT platform facility is also available. So, you can enjoy all the facilities in one plan. This is available only in the Rs. 398 plan.

article_image5

Airtel Recharge Plan

Jio recently announced a New Year plan. This attracted customers. Jio offered several facilities, including a 200-day validity. In response, Airtel has announced a monthly plan. Through this, it provides everything together.

