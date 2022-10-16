Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's HOT and BOLD moves in saree will make you sweat-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song Choliya Ke Khol Dee from the film Gundai Raaj will make you go crazy- watch it now

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the bold and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa has over 5.2M followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Currently on YouTube, her song the song Choliya Ke Khol Dee from the film Gundai Raaj is going viral with more than 5.1k likes and 1,712,883 views so far. The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing sexily. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Social media is something Monalisa enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa has made appearances in a number of television programmes throughout her professional career. He hasn't yet disclosed any new endeavours.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube