Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's HOT and BOLD moves in saree will make you sweat-WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song Choliya Ke Khol Dee from the film Gundai Raaj will make you go crazy- watch it now
One of the bold and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.
Monalisa has over 5.2M followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.
Currently on YouTube, her song the song Choliya Ke Khol Dee from the film Gundai Raaj is going viral with more than 5.1k likes and 1,712,883 views so far. The music video for the song showcases Monalisa dancing sexily. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video. (WATCH VIDEO)
Social media is something Monalisa enjoys. She communicates with her followers on social media frequently. Her captivating performances keep grabbing the attention of her audience.
Fans may learn about the actresses' personal and professional life through social media. To keep her admirers informed, she shared several posts and reels.
Monalisa has made appearances in a number of television programmes throughout her professional career. He hasn't yet disclosed any new endeavours.
For those who don't know, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Additionally, she has been on Salman Khan's programme "Bigg Boss."