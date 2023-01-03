Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa looks HOT and SEXY in pink saree, shows off her bold dance moves-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's song ‘Machis Ke Tiliya’ from the film 'Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram' is one of her boldest song ever; fans should watch it



Monalisa is one of the most hot and attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Monalisa's bold photos and dancing videos frequently go viral on social media. The actress has over 5.2 million Instagram followers.

Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, in addition to Bhojpuri. In addition, the actress has been on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Monalisa received a lot of affection from the 'Bigg Boss' crowd. Her daring flair was well received by the audience. Monalisa's Bhojpuri song 'Machis Ke Tiliya' is now trending on YouTube.



So far, the song has received over 1.9 million views on YouTube. Indu Sonali sang this song. Pyarelal Yadav 'Kaviji' wrote the words, while Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

The song, 'Maal Kacha Kachwa Tu Ye Khayi Ho' is from the Bhojpuri film 'Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram,' which is now trending on YouTube. Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. She hasn't disclosed any new projects as of now.

