Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa looks HOT and SEXY in pink saree, shows off her bold dance moves-WATCH NOW

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's song ‘Machis Ke Tiliya’ from the film 'Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram' is one of her boldest song ever; fans should watch it 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of the most hot and attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Monalisa's bold photos and dancing videos frequently go viral on social media. The actress has over 5.2 million Instagram followers.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films, in addition to Bhojpuri. In addition, the actress has been on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa received a lot of affection from the 'Bigg Boss' crowd. Her daring flair was well received by the audience. Monalisa's Bhojpuri song 'Machis Ke Tiliya' is now trending on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has received over 1.9 million views on YouTube. Indu Sonali sang this song. Pyarelal Yadav 'Kaviji' wrote the words, while Ramakant Prasad composed the music.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song, 'Maal Kacha Kachwa Tu Ye Khayi Ho' is from the Bhojpuri film 'Pakistan Mein Jai Shri Ram,' which is now trending on YouTube. Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. She hasn't disclosed any new projects as of now.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also been on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' programme.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP RBA

    'Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urges Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list vma

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list

    Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait' vma

    Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait'

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ vma

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna in line to be India first woman CJI gcw

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna, in line to be India's first woman CJI?

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    football Its Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars in friendly snt

    It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM AJR

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon