Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD moves in ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ making her fans go crazy
Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.
The actress has almost 3 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.
The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.
On YouTube, the song 'Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal' has garnered over 12,570,007 views and 22k likes. This video has received several comments from viewers. Monalisa's sensual dancing is included in the song. The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances.
Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. She has also been on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' programme.
Monalisa hasn't disclosed any new projects as of now. For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.