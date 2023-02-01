Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD moves in ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ making her fans go crazy

    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Monalisa SEXY video: This Bhojpuri actress' song  ‘Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal’ has received more than 12,570,007 views and 22k likes on YouTube. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's provocative images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has almost 3 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song 'Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal' has garnered over 12,570,007 views and 22k likes. This video has received several comments from viewers. Monalisa's sensual dancing is included in the song. The crowd well receives the Bhojpuri Queen's dances.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. She has also been on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' programme.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa hasn't disclosed any new projects as of now. For those unaware, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

