Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is loved by their fans-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani wears a sexy night to seduce Pawan Singh in the song 'Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu' from the movie Maine unko Sajan Chun Liya goes viral

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Every day, the Bhojpuri industry expands. Bhojpuri films and videos never fail to enchant the viewers.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh is considered the industry's evergreen actor, and his songs and films are well-liked by fans. His old song with actress Kajal Raghwani is doing the rounds again. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh are seen romancing one other in the bedroom in this video. This scorching hot on-screen chemistry is causing viewers to lose control.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song 'Mehari Ke Sukh Nahi Debu' is getting much attention on social media. In this song, Kajal Raghwani is seen wearing various coloured nightgowns and appearing incredibly sensual and sexy, which makes Pawan Singh go crazy.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On social media, this video is causing chaos. This video has been viewed 28,449,108 times. Fans are also leaving comments on this video.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This couple is fanning the flames on the Internet. This song is performed by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, and the music is composed by Chhote Baba.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube