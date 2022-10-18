Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD dance moves will make your jaw-drop-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's song A Dhaniya Aagiya Hawe Tohar Lagawal from film Coolie No.1 goes viral on YouTube; check it now

Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film business, continues to draw attention for his songs and videos. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "A Dhaniya Aagiya Hawe Tohar Lagawal," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani.



On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal's song A Dhaniya Aagiya Hawe Tohar Lagawal is trending. The number of views for this song exceeds 5.2 million. And viewers are commenting and reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.



There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The duo alone is enough to destroy the song, music video, or movie completely. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors.



The song is sung by Khesaril Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh; the music is given by Azad Singh. The song is from the hit film Coolie No.1, which features Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Pooja Ganguly, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh, Mahesh Acharya and other. The movie was directed by Lal Babu Pandit and produced by Surendra Prasad.

