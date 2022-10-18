Kantara (Hindi): Rishab Shetty's thriller is another hit Kannada film story at pan-India level

On Friday, Kantara (Hindi) had a starting price of Rs. 1.27 crores, and by Sunday, it had increased to Rs. 3.50 crores, effectively tripling its Friday price. A lengthy theatrical run is anticipated for the film, which had a strong Monday box office performance.

Everyone was surprised by Rishab Shetty's Kantara in Kannada's historic success. Based on the film's wildly positive reception in its home market, it was dubbed in other languages with great success, particularly for its Telugu version, which had the highest first-day box office results, surpassing even the Kannada version.

With rising receipts each week, the movie is riding a wave. It's a significant accomplishment that the film is actually the front-runner to surpass KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka regarding ticket receipts.



Despite the opening being below average, given the expectations and the large release size, the movie has trended very well in the Hindi market. The movie achieved a weekend cume of over Rs. 7 crore net after an opening day of only a little over Rs. 1 crore. Days two and three saw increases of over 100% and 50%, respectively. The hold on Monday has made Kantara a surefire hit in Hindi.

Kantara's (Hindi) Monday box office receipts range from Rs. 1.35 to 1.55 crore, and they are more significant than the opening day figures, demonstrating the movie's popularity. The Maharashtra circuit, which has always been more receptive to dubbed content from the South, has generated the majority of takings.

These values are identical to Doctor G's Monday figures; the only distinction is that Doctor G had a far larger day 1 than Kantara, more than thrice as large (Hindi).

Kantara (Hindi) is anticipated to overtake Doctor G starting today, and it is almost certain that Kantara's lifetime sales will surpass Doctor G in the Hindi circuit.