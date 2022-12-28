Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves on ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani gets drunk and seduces Khesari Lal Yadav with her dance moves in ‘Adhaai Baje’ gets more than 9 million views on YouTube
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri music and films are popular among fans. Fans of Bhojpuri music and videos are in great demand. As soon as such videos are released, they go viral. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal, a Bhojpuri star, is one of the fans' favourites. Fans adore seeing Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani in music videos. Their song has once again taken over the Internet. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani generate a lot of buzz in this video. Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani's heated relationship is igniting in the bedroom. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo seen dancing on 'Adhaai Baje' is capturing the attention of fans. Kajal Raghwani is seen in the video donning several sexy nightgowns as Khesari Lal becomes insane.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In terms of views, this video has gotten up to 29 million. Fans may also be seen leaving comments in the comment box. This pair is enough to make a movie or video a smash hit. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal's supporters frequently refer to her as a social media sensation. They never fail to awe their audience. She is highly active on Instagram and looks amazing in her outfits.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Adhaai Baje' was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh; written by Pyarelal Yadav. Om Jha gave the music.

