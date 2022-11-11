Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's song 'De Deba Ae Raja' will make you hit the dance floor

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot dance moves have created a buzz on social media and Youtube among fans.

Khesari Lal Yadav's songs and videos continue to garner attention. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

His songs are attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "De Deba Ae Raja," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. The number of views for this song exceeds 3.1 million. And viewers are reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the vids worth viewing.

