    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance is a must-watch for all their fans-WATCH

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan's song 'Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se' from the film Shahenshah is going viral on social media and YouTube 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry has progressed significantly. Hot music and videos are currently quite popular. Ravi Kishan is the most talked-about actor in the business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Ravi Kishan's steamy rain romance with his favourite co-star, Anjana Singh, is again heating up the internet. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    You can't close your eyes while seeing the passionate relationship between Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The very hot rain dance is stoking the flames. Couples may set significant objectives for romance with this rain dance performed by the couple to the tune "Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se." The duo looks stunning together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those who are unaware, Shahenshaah is the source of the song "Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se." This was Anjana Singh's first debut, as well.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    With their portrayal in the movie, this couple earned the hearts of their fans. One of the hottest love songs in Bhojpuri music is this one.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 19,751,599 people have watched this video as of right now. This pair is receiving love from their followers.

    -->

