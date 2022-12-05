Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD rain dance is a must-watch for all their fans-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan's song 'Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se' from the film Shahenshah is going viral on social media and YouTube

The Bhojpuri industry has progressed significantly. Hot music and videos are currently quite popular. Ravi Kishan is the most talked-about actor in the business.

Ravi Kishan's steamy rain romance with his favourite co-star, Anjana Singh, is again heating up the internet. (WATCH VIDEO)

You can't close your eyes while seeing the passionate relationship between Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan.

The very hot rain dance is stoking the flames. Couples may set significant objectives for romance with this rain dance performed by the couple to the tune "Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se." The duo looks stunning together.

For those who are unaware, Shahenshaah is the source of the song "Saiyan Dekhi Na Aise Nazar Se." This was Anjana Singh's first debut, as well.

With their portrayal in the movie, this couple earned the hearts of their fans. One of the hottest love songs in Bhojpuri music is this one.

