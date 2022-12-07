Bhojpuri SEXY video: Anjana Singh, Ravi Kishan's BOLD, HOT bedroom song 'Lagale Tu Ang Sajna' go VIRAL

You can't miss the steamy "palang tod" romance between Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan on Lagale Tu Ang Sajana; go here to view the video of the sexiest on-screen coupling.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri products are in high demand. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular. Fans are unable to look away from the videos of Bhojpuri songs because of their distinctive lyrics.

Well, videos and the enduring actor Ravi Kishan are both well-known. His daring dance performance with Anjana Singh is going viral once more.



In this video, Anjana Singh and Ravi Kishan are raising the fire. In the song "Lagale Tu Ang Sajana," Anjana and Ravi Kishan can be seen making love on the bed. (WATCH VIDEO)

Fans can't resist their amazing chemistry together. Anjana is first seen using sarcastic gestures to seduce Ravi Kishan, but later the actor flips the script.



The duo is always successful in getting people to notice them. In the business, they are the most desirable couple.

Anjana and Ravi Kishan are looking hot in the video, The song is sung by Vivek Prajapati and Suchita Chaurasia.

