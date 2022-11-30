Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's romantic song ia making their fans go CRAZY-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's fans are going crazy on the popular song "Bil Ke Peechhe Pad Gayila" from the film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2

The Bhojpuri industry's level has altered as a result of the dynamic. The popularity of Bhojpuri films and videos has recently skyrocketed.

They also pay great attention to the lives of their favourite celebrities. Fans are excited to see Nirahua and Amrapali. Because of their fantastic chemistry, all of their older videos become viral. (WATCH VIDEO)



This video shows Nirhua and Amrapali making out in public. Fans are interested in this video. The Internet is heating up over this couple's daring and seductive dancing routines.

Amrapali is dressed in western attire in the song "Bil Ke Peechhe Pad Gayila." She is stunning in a short pink dress, but Nirahua, dressed in a blue suit, seems less glamorous than any Bollywood star.



This charismatic duo never fails to dazzle their followers. All of their concerts and movies are huge successes. Additionally, this video has gotten 10 million views, and viewers are expressing their love in the comments section.



