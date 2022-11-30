Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's romantic song ia making their fans go CRAZY-WATCH

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's fans are going crazy on the popular song "Bil Ke Peechhe Pad Gayila" from the film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry's level has altered as a result of the dynamic. The popularity of Bhojpuri films and videos has recently skyrocketed.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They also pay great attention to the lives of their favourite celebrities. Fans are excited to see Nirahua and Amrapali. Because of their fantastic chemistry, all of their older videos become viral. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This video shows Nirhua and Amrapali making out in public. Fans are interested in this video. The Internet is heating up over this couple's daring and seductive dancing routines.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali is dressed in western attire in the song "Bil Ke Peechhe Pad Gayila." She is stunning in a short pink dress, but Nirahua, dressed in a blue suit, seems less glamorous than any Bollywood star.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This charismatic duo never fails to dazzle their followers. All of their concerts and movies are huge successes. Additionally, this video has gotten 10 million views, and viewers are expressing their love in the comments section.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nearly 33 films have been produced by Nirhua and Amrapali jointly. They are comfortable and have chemistry with one another. On-screen, they had a blast together.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveen Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle..'

    Raveena Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle'

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up' AJR

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence RBA

    Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2; actress to star opposite Kanchana actor Raghava Lawrence

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version RBA

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Recent Stories

    Raveen Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle..'

    Raveena Tandon reacts to probe launched against her over Tiger Reserve video; says, 'it's forest dept vehicle'

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96 AJR

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Why did Antony miss Brazil training session? Here is the bizarre reason-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why did Antony miss Brazil's training session? Here's the bizarre reason

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series gcw

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Promote medical, law education in mother tongue for better understanding: Amit Shah to states AJR

    Promote medical, law education in mother tongue for better understanding: Amit Shah to states

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon