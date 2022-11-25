Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD romantic dance moves will make you crazy-WATCH

You can't miss Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's hot chemistry in the song 'Tu Hi Baada Jaan' from the movie Jigarwala. The song is getting viral on social media and received 11,414,594 views up till now.



Fans are thrilled to watch Nirahua and Amrapali's steamy bedroom relationship in this video. Everyone is losing their minds over intense romantic behaviour.

The tempo is determined by the song "Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa." The chemistry between the actors is unmatched. (WATCH VIDEO)

The fans are receiving prominent couples from Nirahua and Amrapali. Fans are going nuts about the couple's amazing dance talents.

On social media, this song is becoming popular and has already gotten 11,414,594 views. Fans are gushing love on this "Superhit Jodi" in the comments area because of the brave and sensual relationship.



33 films have Amrapali and Nirahua working together. Fans frequently want to know their equation. In an interview, Amrapali once responded to this question by saying, "I think Dinesh Lal Yadav is the finest actor in the Bhojpuri business. He is anchored to the ground.

