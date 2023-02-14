Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD dance song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' goes VIRAL

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Valentine's Day's special Bhojpuri actress and Nirahua's romantic rain song is not to be missed by fans

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The shifting dynamics of the Bhojpuri business have raised fan demand for industry videos and songs. Bhojpuri songs are popular among fans.

Regarding the two prominent faces Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua are a power couple in the industry. (WATCH VIDEO)

As soon as they are published, all of their love songs become viral. Once again, the couple's romantic song has gone viral on the Internet.



The on-screen duo Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, are seen romancing each other on the song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' in this viral video.

They can be seen romancing in the rain in the first footage, before moving on to bed and sofa. The personal and daring images are driving admirers insane.

Amrapali is dressed in a purple saree, while Nirahua is dressed in an orange shirt and pants. In this video, they both look fantastic. Their bond is driving fans insane.



Amrapali Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, is a gorgeous professional actress. She has also appeared in Zee TV serials such as Saat Phere and Maayka. She also appeared as Suman in the programme Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She has had several hits in the Bhojpuri business.

