Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD dance song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' goes VIRAL

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Valentine's Day's special Bhojpuri actress and Nirahua's romantic rain song is not to be missed by fans 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The shifting dynamics of the Bhojpuri business have raised fan demand for industry videos and songs. Bhojpuri songs are popular among fans.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Regarding the two prominent faces Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua are a power couple in the industry. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    As soon as they are published, all of their love songs become viral. Once again, the couple's romantic song has gone viral on the Internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The on-screen duo Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey, are seen romancing each other on the song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' in this viral video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They can be seen romancing in the rain in the first footage, before moving on to bed and sofa. The personal and daring images are driving admirers insane.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali is dressed in a purple saree, while Nirahua is dressed in an orange shirt and pants. In this video, they both look fantastic. Their bond is driving fans insane.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, is a gorgeous professional actress. She has also appeared in Zee TV serials such as Saat Phere and Maayka. She also appeared as Suman in the programme Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She has had several hits in the Bhojpuri business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She is typically seen working alongside Nirahua, for those who are unaware. The on-screen duo has appeared in nearly 33 films. The comfort and compatibility between two are remarkable. In fact, people like this couple's connection.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty vma

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    Valentines Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comments RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comment

    Valentines Day special Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan RBA

    Valentine’s Day special: Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan

    Tamil superstar Suriya's new look creates waves on Twitter; fans hail 'Age is just number' vma

    Tamil star Suriya's new look creates waves on Twitter; fans hail 'Age is just number'

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts vma

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts

    Recent Stories

    football How is Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United exit linked to Marcus Rashford stellar form? Garth Crooks explains snt

    How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires list Check out his current net worth gcw

    Gautam Adani slips to 24th spot on world billionaires' list; Know his current net worth

    Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

    Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

    Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices in India: BJP slams broadcaster's 'venomous' reporting; Cong attacks govt AJR

    Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices in India: BJP slams broadcaster's 'venomous' reporting; Cong attacks govt

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty vma

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon