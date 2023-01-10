Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD rain dance on ‘Janwari Me Fatata Jawani’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 7:09 PM IST

    This winter, Nirahua and Amrapali's hot rain dance romance on 'Janwari Me Fatata Jawani' from the film 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' will make you sweat, watch the video here.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The trend of the Bhojpuri industry is increasing day by day. The songs and videos among fans are in huge demand among fans.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Also, the popular ‘Jodi’ Amrapali and Nirahua are trendsetters for fans. The couple remains in the headlines for one or the other reason. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Once again, their sizzling video song 'Janwari Me Fatata Jawani' from the film 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' is creating havoc on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this video, Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali is romancing, and dancing making fans and followers envy them.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The pair is seen romancing in the rain. The sensuous chemistry both this romantic pair is something fans can’t take their eyes off.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple is raising the heat on ‘Janwari Me Fatata Jawani’. This video has received 20,029 views. Fans are also showering comments in the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Once in an interview, Amrapali said ”I am more comfortable with Nirahua Ji than other actors because we have a great level of understanding.” For the uninitiated, this on-screen couple has done 33 movies, most of which are blockbusters.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    Varisu Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar RBA

    Varisu: Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar

    Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania trailer OUT - Fans laud 'most solid storyline in MCU'

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track vma

    Moon Rise Song Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill feature in a touching love story in this romantic track

    RRR star Jr NTR gets trolled for his fake American accent; fans say what is he trying to prove? (WATCH) RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR's interview with American media goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac AJR

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    football Cristiano Ronaldo to pocket additional 175 million pounds for promoting Saudi Arabia's World Cup 2030 bid snt

    Ronaldo to pocket additional 175 million pounds for promoting Saudi Arabia's World Cup 2030 bid?

    Great honour for me to play my fourth Hockey World Cup for India - PR Sreejesh-ayh

    'Great honour for me to play my fourth Hockey World Cup for India' - PR Sreejesh

    Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth after Twitter takeover gcw

    Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth

    Recent Videos

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon