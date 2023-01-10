Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD rain dance on ‘Janwari Me Fatata Jawani’ goes VIRAL

This winter, Nirahua and Amrapali's hot rain dance romance on 'Janwari Me Fatata Jawani' from the film 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' will make you sweat, watch the video here.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The trend of the Bhojpuri industry is increasing day by day. The songs and videos among fans are in huge demand among fans.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Also, the popular ‘Jodi’ Amrapali and Nirahua are trendsetters for fans. The couple remains in the headlines for one or the other reason. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Once again, their sizzling video song 'Janwari Me Fatata Jawani' from the film 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' is creating havoc on social media.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

In this video, Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali is romancing, and dancing making fans and followers envy them.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The pair is seen romancing in the rain. The sensuous chemistry both this romantic pair is something fans can’t take their eyes off.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The couple is raising the heat on ‘Janwari Me Fatata Jawani’. This video has received 20,029 views. Fans are also showering comments in the video.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube