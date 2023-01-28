Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal's BOLD item song is making fans go crazy- WATCH

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey wears red lehenga choli and seduces her hero Khesari Lal in song 'Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba'- take a look

    Fans continue to seek Bhojpuri songs and videos. Bhojpuri movies and songs are extremely popular among fans. The prominent faces of the Bhojpuri industry include superstar Khesari Lal and actress Amrapali.

    Their videos are also quite popular. Their song is once again causing a stir on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Khesari and Amrapali's song 'Marad Abhi Baccha Ba' is popular among Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali appears to be stunning in this video. The duo is seen dancing on stage, and their connection is adorable.

    The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. Fans like seeing this duo together. They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri. The two have incredible connection, and they definitely make the films worth watching.
     

    This fantastic song by Khesari and Amrapali has gotten over 40,308,660 views to date. In the Bhojpuri film business, Khesari and Amrapali are known as the power pack Jodi.
     

    On the other side, the Bhojpuri film industry is gaining popularity with big-budget blockbusters. This video is getting a lot of attention. The duo is enthralling the crowd with their explosive performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming increasingly popular.

