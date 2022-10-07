Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's bedroom song is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actors Nirahua and Amrapali’s song Hoth laliya chikhe da na Dhaniya Hamar goes viral. The chemistry between the two is fantastic, and they genuinely make the videos worth watching.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Nowadays, Bhojpuri songs are popular. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bold online series like Palang Tod face stiff competition from this Amrapali and Nirahua video. The song "Hoth Laliya Chikhe Da Na Dhaniya Hamar" by Nirahua and Amrapali is popular with Bhojpuri listeners.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali looks incredibly stunning in this video. The fans love their bedroom song as their dance moves are so hot to handle.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 6.6 million people have viewed Nirahua and Amrapali's outstanding song to date. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular together.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the other side, the Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video. The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular.

