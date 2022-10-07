Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's bedroom song is too HOT to handle-WATCH NOW

Bhojpuri actors Nirahua and Amrapali’s song Hoth laliya chikhe da na Dhaniya Hamar goes viral. The chemistry between the two is fantastic, and they genuinely make the videos worth watching.

Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Nowadays, Bhojpuri songs are popular. One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily.

The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)



Bold online series like Palang Tod face stiff competition from this Amrapali and Nirahua video. The song "Hoth Laliya Chikhe Da Na Dhaniya Hamar" by Nirahua and Amrapali is popular with Bhojpuri listeners.

Amrapali looks incredibly stunning in this video. The fans love their bedroom song as their dance moves are so hot to handle.

This couple's fans like seeing them together. They are the Bhojpuri industry's most adored actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.



More than 6.6 million people have viewed Nirahua and Amrapali's outstanding song to date. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular together.



