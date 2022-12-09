Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh seduces Khesari Lal wearing red backless blouse in song ‘Suna Ae Raja Ji'

Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Suna Ae Raja Ji’ from the film A Balma Biharwala gets more than 15,539,630 views on YouTube; take a look

Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular Bhojpur megastar, is constantly in the headlines for his songs and videos. The song "Lalten" by Khesari Lal is now trending on the internet.

Fans go berserk during Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal's passionate dance in the song that involves them. The video has received 15,539,630 views, indicating how popular he is. (WATCH VIDEO)



Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's song is sung by Mamata Rawat and Chhote Baba, written by Ajad Singh. The music is given by Chhote Baba.

Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's on-screen chemistry and their dancing moves make fans go crazy. His followers are watching the video in droves, and the comments area is brimming with appreciation.

Many Bhojpuri film fans love the duo's on-screen presents The two had such great fan followings that the videos is getting viral on social media, also on YouTube.



