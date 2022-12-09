Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh seduces Khesari Lal wearing red backless blouse in song ‘Suna Ae Raja Ji'

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Suna Ae Raja Ji’ from the film A Balma Biharwala gets more than 15,539,630 views on YouTube; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular Bhojpur megastar, is constantly in the headlines for his songs and videos. The song "Lalten" by Khesari Lal is now trending on the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans go berserk during Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal's passionate dance in the song that involves them. The video has received 15,539,630 views, indicating how popular he is. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's song is sung by Mamata Rawat and Chhote Baba, written by Ajad Singh. The music is given by Chhote Baba. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Akshara Singh's on-screen chemistry and their dancing moves make fans go crazy. His followers are watching the video in droves, and the comments area is brimming with appreciation.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many Bhojpuri film fans love the duo's on-screen presents The two had such great fan followings that the videos is getting viral on social media, also on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The two enthral the audience with their energetic performance. This video has received a barrage of comments from fans. This video, which is gaining popularity, will keep you entertained.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know RBA

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know

    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app vma

    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app

    How Sara Ali Khan's weight loss is an inspiration to all the women who want to get fit sur

    How Sara Ali Khan's weight loss is an inspiration to all the women who want to get fit

    SpaceX first private funded moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi K pop star Japanese billionaire Maezawa others gcw

    SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    Recent Stories

    Way to prepare Panna Cotta, the mouth-watering desert at your home sur

    Way to prepare Panna Cotta, the mouth-watering desert at your home

    IOA Elections 2022: PT Usha to be officially elected first woman president-ayh

    IOA Elections 2022: PT Usha to be officially elected first woman president

    KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: Actress shares some romantic photos RBA

    KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: Actress shares romantic photos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Call on Rohit Sharma availability for Test series will be taken later - Jay Shah-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: 'Call on Rohit's availability for Test series will be taken later' - Shah

    Elon Musk 2 year old son X visits Twitter HQ gets his own badge twitterati cant keep calm gcw

    Elon Musk's 2-year-old son, X, visits Twitter HQ; gets his own badge

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon