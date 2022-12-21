Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD rain song should not be missed-WATCH HERE

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's song 'Hamra Jari Ke Janu Jvab Naikhe' is gaining popularity on YouTube. Fans are blown away by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dance in this song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri dancing videos and songs are becoming increasingly popular. Fans on social media also showered the actors with love and support.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most powerful couples in the Bhojpuri business. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become viral on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song 'Hamra Jari Ke Janu Jvab Naikhe' is gaining popularity on YouTube once more. Fans are blown away by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dance in this song.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The couple performed a tremendous dance to the song. This song is going viral on social media, and netizens like this couple’s romance.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The video has received more than 7.4 views up till now. This song is increasingly getting viral. Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have a huge fan following. The couple is enough to set the song, music video, or film on fire.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube