    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD rain song should not be missed-WATCH HERE

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's song 'Hamra Jari Ke Janu Jvab Naikhe' is gaining popularity on YouTube. Fans are blown away by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dance in this song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri dancing videos and songs are becoming increasingly popular. Fans on social media also showered the actors with love and support.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are among the most powerful couples in the Bhojpuri business. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs continue to become viral on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Hamra Jari Ke Janu Jvab Naikhe' is gaining popularity on YouTube once more. Fans are blown away by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dance in this song.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The couple performed a tremendous dance to the song. This song is going viral on social media, and netizens like this couple’s romance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has received more than 7.4 views up till now. This song is increasingly getting viral. Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh have a huge fan following. The couple is enough to set the song, music video, or film on fire.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans love watching this couple together. They are the most loved actors in the Bhojpuri Industry. The chemistry between the two is really amazing, and they truly make the videos worth watching.
     

