Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD Holi song ‘Jija Ji’ is not to be missed- WATCH
Akshara Singh sexy video: The Holi Special 'Jija Ji' song by Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh is all about groovy beats and crazy dance moves. Check it out
Bhojpuri music and Holi go hand in hand. Without Bhojpuri music, every celebration would be incomplete. Holi is coming up next month, but not immediately—you'll have to wait another month.
But don't worry. Holi celebrations have already begun among Bhojpuri celebrities. Because Bhojpuri actors are releasing back-to-back Holi songs, you can also celebrate Holi with them starting now. (WATCH VIDEO)
Celebrities such as Arvind Akela Kallu and Pawan Singh have recently launched Bhojpuri Holi songs that are making people dance with their foot-tapping tunes.
Now, Akshara Singh's Holi song, "Jija Ji," has also been made public, and the song is a whole bundle of hotness and dancing sounds.
Bhojpuri superstar Akshara demonstrates great dance techniques and facial expressions with Khesari Lal Yadav. Many people like the two's heated chemistry and banter.
Because Akshara appears lovely in the video, the actress is combining two unique traits. People now like the actress's flair and simplicity.
Akshara Singh has completely won the hearts of her admirers with her amazing dancing movements in the song. Blue Beat Bhojpuri Hits has released the song.
Akshara Singh looks lovely in a black gown, grooving her tummy as she dances seductively with Khesari Yadav. Antara Singh and Khesari performed the song.
Fans adore this song and can't get enough of Akshara Singh's fantastic dancing. Khesari Lal Yadav and Antra Singh sang the song. Written by Akhilesh Kashyap and music is done by Chhotu Rawat.