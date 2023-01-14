Bhojpuri SEXY photos, video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral; watch video

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua's song 'Katore Katore' goes viral. The video is from the movie Sipahi received more than 37,720,498 views

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Dinesh Lal Yadav, commonly known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are regarded to be the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema pair.

Amrapali and Nirhua's new songs are highly anticipated by their fans. Also, fans continue to show affection for their earlier tracks. (WATCH VIDEO)

However, a prior song by this well-known pair is gaining traction. Which is garnering the fans' adoration.



The old Nirhua song “Katore Katore,” which was a huge hit, is currently getting a lot of searches. Amrapali appears gorgeous in this song while wearing a beautiful saree.



There is great chemistry between the two. Let us tell you that the audience adores the pairing of Nirahua and Amrapali. Because of this, “Katore Katore” is causing a stir on YouTube.

