Bhojpuri SEXY photos, video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral; watch video
Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua's song 'Katore Katore' goes viral. The video is from the movie Sipahi received more than 37,720,498 views
Dinesh Lal Yadav, commonly known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are regarded to be the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema pair.
Amrapali and Nirhua's new songs are highly anticipated by their fans. Also, fans continue to show affection for their earlier tracks. (WATCH VIDEO)
However, a prior song by this well-known pair is gaining traction. Which is garnering the fans' adoration.
The old Nirhua song “Katore Katore,” which was a huge hit, is currently getting a lot of searches. Amrapali appears gorgeous in this song while wearing a beautiful saree.
There is great chemistry between the two. Let us tell you that the audience adores the pairing of Nirahua and Amrapali. Because of this, “Katore Katore” is causing a stir on YouTube.
The song is from the film “Sipahi.” The audience enjoys the chemistry between the two of them. Fans’ enthusiasm for the video is due to this. Amrapali and Nirhua have great chemistry in the song.