    Bhojpuri SEXY photos, video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song goes viral; watch video

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua's song 'Katore Katore' goes viral. The video is from the movie Sipahi received more than 37,720,498 views

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, commonly known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are regarded to be the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema pair.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali and Nirhua's new songs are highly anticipated by their fans. Also, fans continue to show affection for their earlier tracks. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    However, a prior song by this well-known pair is gaining traction. Which is garnering the fans' adoration.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The old Nirhua song “Katore Katore,” which was a huge hit, is currently getting a lot of searches. Amrapali appears gorgeous in this song while wearing a beautiful saree.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is great chemistry between the two. Let us tell you that the audience adores the pairing of Nirahua and Amrapali. Because of this, “Katore Katore” is causing a stir on YouTube.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from the film “Sipahi.” The audience enjoys the chemistry between the two of them. Fans’ enthusiasm for the video is due to this. Amrapali and Nirhua have great chemistry in the song.
     

