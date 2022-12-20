Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini, recreates Deepika’s ‘Besharam Rang'

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: The 33-year-old Namrata Malla posted an old video of herself frolicking in an orange bikini with this music playing in the background. 

    Namrata Malla had already shared several photos and videos from the same day at the beach while wearing this attractive string bikini in orange!
     

    Namrata Malla is a frequent social media user who posts beautiful photos and videos. The actress astonished her admirers once more by posting a video of herself in an orange bikini. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Namrata can be seen in the video imitating Deepika Padukone's controversial appearance from 'Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' while dancing to its melody. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    The video quickly went viral, with many netizens flocking to the comment area to express their feelings.
     

    'Don't wear an orange bikini,' one quipped, while another added, 'Besharam.' Meanwhile, Namrata's followers continued to shower her with affection.

    Namrata Malla's sizzling and provocative styles keep her in the spotlight on social media. His followers like this look.

