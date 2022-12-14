Bhojpuri SEXY actress Akshara Singh, Karan Khanna’s romantic song ‘Kitne Jhoothe’ go VIRAL on YouTube

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    The new song 'Kitne Jhoothe' by Akshara Singh and Karan Khanna raises the temperature with their boldness; watch the hottest video on the Internet.

    Akshara Singh is a well-known personality in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor has built her reputation through hard work and talent.

    Akshara Singh is a social media phenomenon who continues to slay with her bold and provocative photos and videos on her social media page. Her music videos keep her in the spotlight. She co-directed her latest song video with her friend and television actor Karan Khanna. (WATCH VIDEO)

    In the new song 'Kitne Jhoothe,' Akshara Singh and Karan Khanna are featured in several romantic situations. Fans were taken aback by Akshara's daring and sexy appearance with the actor, something they had never seen before.

    Both of them have pushed their boundaries in this song. Fans are adoring this on-screen couple's explosive chemistry. Their intimate moment has caused quite a sensation.
     

    Now let's discuss how fans reacted to the song. They are quite fond of this song, and the video has lately received 1 million views just 5 days after its debut.

    Fans are also showing their appreciation in the comment sections. For the uninitiated, Akshara and Karan had already given sensual moments in 'Jhulniya,' but this is something special.

    Akshara Singh and Abhishek perform the song Kitne Jhoothe. This video has gone viral on social media.
     

    The song is sung by Akshara Singh and Abhishek; written and composer by Kunaal Vermaa. The song music is done by Gold Boy.

