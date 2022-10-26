Bhojpuri BOLD video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY rain dance on ‘Tani Chhoo La’ is a must WATCH
Bhojpuri sexy video: Actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav's song 'Tani Chhoo La' from the film Beta is going viral on social media and YouTube. Nirahua and Amrapali's song has received more than 2.3 million views so far.
Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. Some Bhojpuri songs are getting more likes and comments on YouTube. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base.
One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
Bhojpuri film fans and audiences are loving the song ‘Tani Chhoo La’ from the movie Beta featuring Nirahua and Amrapali.
In this video, Amrapali looks really beautiful. The couple is enough to set the song, music video, or film on fire. Fans love watching this couple together.
The chemistry between Nirahua and Amrapali is really amazing, and they truly make the videos worth watching.
More than 2.3 million people have already viewed this amazing song by Nirahua and Amrapali. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular. Also Read: Bhojpuri sexy actress Amrapali Dubey's BOLD song 'Katore Katore' with Nirahua goes viral
The song is sung by Kalpana and Om Jha. And the lyrics are written by Shyam Dehati, music is given by Om Jha. Also Read: Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance moves