Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance moves, flaunts cleavage in SULTRY blouse

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song ‘Na Chhedha Na Piya’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav creates social media talk. The song from the movie Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga has received more than 8.6 million views. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Old and new tracks by Khesari are pretty popular online. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Na Chhedha Na Piya," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 8.6 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The duo alone is enough to destroy the song, music video, or movie completely.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most well-liked Bhojpuri actors. The two have amazing chemistry, which makes the videos worthwhile to watch.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song, Na Chheda Na Piya, is sung by Rajnish Mishra and Pamela Jain from the hit film Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song music was given by Rajnish Mishra and the lyrics are written by Azad Singh. The movie features, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Pandit, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Anand Mohan, Gopal Rai, Kiran Yadav etc. Also Read: Kantara: 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty’s film-read report

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty film-read report RBA

    Kantara: 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty’s film-read report

    Here how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out drb

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience drb

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp crash 5 top alternative messaging apps for you on iOS and Android gcw

    WhatsApp crash: 5 top alternate messaging apps for you on iOS and Android

    WhatsApp service resumes after 2 hours; it isn't longest outage: Details here AJR

    WhatsApp service resumes after 2 hours; it isn't longest outage: Details here

    Is Kantara in trouble? Rishab Shetty's film accused of plagiarism by a famous Kerala music band RBA

    Is Kantara in trouble? Rishab Shetty's film accused of plagiarism by a famous Kerala music band

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know safe ways to Surya Grahan; how to watch it online here - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know safe ways to view Surya Grahan; how to watch it online here

    Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra here is why gcw

    Rishi Sunak wins UK PM race, but Twitterati focus on Ashish Nehra; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon