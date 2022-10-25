Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance moves, flaunts cleavage in SULTRY blouse

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song ‘Na Chhedha Na Piya’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav creates social media talk. The song from the movie Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga has received more than 8.6 million views.



Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

Old and new tracks by Khesari are pretty popular online. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Na Chhedha Na Piya," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)



On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 8.6 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.



There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The duo alone is enough to destroy the song, music video, or movie completely.

The song, Na Chheda Na Piya, is sung by Rajnish Mishra and Pamela Jain from the hit film Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga.

