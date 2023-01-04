Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh accuses Pawan Singh of sexual misconduct, says she doesn’t want to work with him

Yamini Singh allegedly accused Pawan Singh of sexual harassment while filming Boss. Yamini said that she received a call from a member of the Boss unit asking her to report to the studio at 9:00 pm, and read what happened next.

Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri actor-singer, has been reportedly accused of sexual assault by his co-star Yamini Singh. She recently spoke out about her horrible experience working with the Bhojpuri celebrity in Boss before leaving the project.



Yamini discussed her trauma with a famous media outlet, although she did not go into depth about what made her pledge never to work with Pawan again.



The Patthar Ke Sanam actress also dismissed Pawan Singh's claims of assisting her in landing her debut film. According to Yamini, filmmaker Arvind Choubey gave her the opportunity to appear in Boss. The diva confessed how excited she was to portray the female lead alongside Pawan.



She admired the actor and was excited to work with him as an aspiring actress. Yamini was also a big fan of his vocal abilities. However, something horrible happened shortly after that affected her opinion of Pawan.



Yamini also informed News18 that she received a call from a member of the Boss unit asking her to report to the studio at 9:00 p.m. The Lallu Ki Laila actress was sceptical because the day's filming had already concluded. She was perplexed as to why she was reporting to the studio at that hour. As a result, she responded that she would be unable to report to sets at 9:00 PM.



After hearing the actress' response, the caller stated that she would miss out on the opportunity to work with Pawan Singh. She was irritated by this response and decided to leave the movie.



Yamini Singh also said that Bhojpuri actresses are only used as fillers or props in Pawan Singh's movies, which she believes is unfair. According to the Jaadu Ishq Ka actress, ladies need more space to perform in Pawan's films, hence she wants to avoid collaborating with him. However, Yamini admitted that the megastar's enigmatic star power will always ensure the success of his films.



The actress also disclosed that she was working on a Bhojpuri film with Pawan Singh that was never completed. On the other side, when Yamini Singh condemned Pawan, she praised his arch-industry competitor, Khesari Lal Yadav.



