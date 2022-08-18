Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt dated shortly after the release of 'Student of the Year,' but eventually split up. Sidharth has started dating Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra's relationship with Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani has made headlines. Sidharth was previously in a high-profile relationship with Alia Bhatt, who is now married to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Sidharth mentioned Alia during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan when asked about the one thing he missed about his ex. "Her cat," Sidharth said, and we all know Alia loves cats; the actress frequently posts pictures of her pet cat Edward on Instagram, and she also had another cat named Sheeba who died last year.

In the rapid fire part, host Karan Johar also asked Sidharth if he had been in more relationships than the media knows, to this, the actor said, “Yeah, I had a life before that."

Meanwhile, in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts. They also worked in Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth had also congratulated Alia on her April wedding to Ranbir. "All the love and happiness to you guys."

Alia discussed her relationship with Sidharth after their breakup in a 2019 interview with DNA. Alia stated that she and Sid had no negative vibes. "I have a great deal of affection and respect for Sid. We started out in the industry together. I've known him for a long time, and we have a lot of history. There will never be any problems. I have nothing but love and admiration for him. I'm sure he feels the same way. We've been through a lot in our lives together, and we've seen a lot of things. We were fine after he mentioned meeting and chatting. "There are no negative vibes," she had stated.

