Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

    Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt dated shortly after the release of 'Student of the Year,' but eventually split up. Sidharth has started dating Kiara Advani.

    Sidharth Malhotra misses THIS thing about her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra's relationship with Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani has made headlines. Sidharth was previously in a high-profile relationship with Alia Bhatt, who is now married to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

    Sidharth mentioned Alia during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan when asked about the one thing he missed about his ex. "Her cat," Sidharth said, and we all know Alia loves cats; the actress frequently posts pictures of her pet cat Edward on Instagram, and she also had another cat named Sheeba who died last year.

    Also Read: Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out

    In the rapid fire part, host Karan Johar also asked Sidharth if he had been in more relationships than the media knows, to this, the actor said, “Yeah, I had a life before that."

    Meanwhile, in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts. They also worked in Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth had also congratulated Alia on her April wedding to Ranbir. "All the love and happiness to you guys."

    Also Read: Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality

    Alia discussed her relationship with Sidharth after their breakup in a 2019 interview with DNA. Alia stated that she and Sid had no negative vibes. "I have a great deal of affection and respect for Sid. We started out in the industry together. I've known him for a long time, and we have a lot of history. There will never be any problems. I have nothing but love and admiration for him. I'm sure he feels the same way. We've been through a lot in our lives together, and we've seen a lot of things. We were fine after he mentioned meeting and chatting. "There are no negative vibes," she had stated.
     

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup? RBA

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch) RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill finally talks about her link-up rumours with Raghav Juyal; here's what she said (Watch)

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'I'm strong, I can do it', actress' Instagram post after money laundering case filed RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Pictures Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality RBA

    Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality

    Recent Stories

    Is BJP so insecure Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non locals in JK gcw

    'Is BJP so insecure...': Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non-locals in J&K

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup? RBA

    The Kardashians Season 2: Will Pete Davidson appear in Kim Kardashian's latest season post-breakup?

    RRB Group D Phase 2 city slip to be released today; know how to check - adt

    RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city slip to be released today; know how to check

    2 suspects linked to Al Qaeda offshoot AQIS module arrested by West Bengal STF

    2 suspects linked to Al Qaeda module arrested by West Bengal STF

    Is manchester united Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon finally happening?-ayh

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon finally happening?

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon