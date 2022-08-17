Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actors' salaries: Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua-7 male stars charge hefty fee per film

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Here's a list of Bhojpuri actors who get paid a significant fee per film. Ravi Kishan is such an actor whose contribution has been recognised in Bhojpuri cinema.

    The Covid pandemic and shutdown had a significant impact on the film industry. After nearly two years, cinema has perked up a little, with numerous big-budget pictures hitting theatres this year. Movie lovers have also begun to go in great numbers to see the films of their favourite celebrities. Its influence may also be seen in Bhojpuri movies. Let us look at 7 Bhojpuri actors' current salaries per film.
     

    Ravi Kishan is one such performer who has helped to raise the profile of Bhojpuri film. Ravi Kishan has made a name for himself in the profession. Ravi Kishan just raised his costs. 'My costs have gone tenfold since I am paying money on my own for my family and social work,' Ravi Kishan explained. Previously, Ravi Kishan used to demand up to 50 lakh rupees for a film. Their fees will now be in crores.
     

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Nirhua has now become an MP, and the people of Azamgarh have chosen their favourite star as their public representative. In 2001, Nirahua's two music albums 'Budhwa Mein Dum Ba' and 'Malai Khaye Budhwa' were released. Nirahua charges up to Rs 35 lakh for a Bhojpuri film.
     

    Shatrughan Sinha of Bhojpuri film is actor Khesari Lal Yadav. Like Pawan, Dinesh, and Manoj Tiwari, Khesari is also a vocalist. Khesari made her debut in the Bhojpuri film 'Saajan Chale Sasural' in 2012. In today's world, Khesari is also among the most costly performers. He is paid around 40 lakh rupees.
     

    The BBC reported in 2005 that Manoj Tiwari is one of the biggest male stars in Bhojpuri cinema. He has been a singer for more than ten years before acting. He is also a politician (BJP) and a cricket lover. Manoj earns an estimated salary of Rs 2 crore per year, and according to reports, he used to take 50 to 55 lakhs for a film 
     

    Ritesh Pandey is more known for his Bhojpuri songs. After singing in many movies, he also appeared in several films. 'Piyawa Se Pehele' and 'Purbi Bayriya' by Riteish were tremendous successes. According to sources, Ritesh Pandey charges between 15 and 20 lakhs for a film. Also Read: Monalisa Sexy Photos and Videos: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram posts go viral

    Pravesh Lal Nirahua, Dinesh Lal Nirhua's brother, also makes a lot of money from movies. Currently, he earns roughly 10-15 lakh rupees, and the profit margin varies. Pravesh made his acting debut in 2009 with 'Chalni Ke Chalal Dulha.' Also Read: Bhojpuri Viral Video: Bride dances to Pawan Singh's popular song 

    Pawan Singh, a Bhojpuri celebrity who began his career with a Bhojpuri album, costs 40-45 lakh rupees for a film. Pawan Singh is known as the Salman Khan of Bhojpuri cinema due to his stature.  Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot moves (WATCH)

