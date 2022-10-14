Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua's HOT dance moves in ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ go viral- WATCH
Bhojpuri SEXY video: A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once again. The song ‘Dhadak Jala Chhatiya’ from the film Ram Lakhan is a must-watch for all people who are in love
These days, Bhojpuri movies and songs are quite popular. A lot of people like music and dancing to these songs on weddings and parties.
Nowadays, Bhojpuri actresses' songs and pictures are also going viral. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base. (WATCH VIDEO)
Every day, at least one Bhojpuri song gains popularity on YouTube and other media. Nirahua and Amrapali's video is currently trending online once more.
The song "Dhadak Jala Chhatiya" by Nirahua and Amrapali is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly beautiful in this video.
Their song is shot beautifully in the bedroom scene, where the pair is seen dancing. This couple's fans like seeing them together.
More than 18,498 people have viewed this Nirahua and Amrapali's fantastic song till now. to date. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to as the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film industry since they are so popular.