    Bengali actress Shraddha Das looks SEXY; shares photos in casual breezy peach strappy dress [PICTURES]

    Shraddha Das, an accomplished actress since 2008's Siddu from Srikakulam, showcased her versatility with Arya 2 and made a mark in Bollywood with Lahore. Known for her acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense, she recently stunned in a peach gown, emphasizing minimalistic makeup and timeless elegance

    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    Shraddha Das, a seasoned actress since 2008's 'Siddu from Srikakulam,' showcased her versatility with Allu Arjun’s 'Arya 2' in 2009

    Her Bollywood debut came in 2010 with 'Lahore,' marking a significant career milestone. She has acted in Telugu movies

    Shraddha Das is celebrated not only for her acting but also for her impeccable fashion choices, evident on her vibrant Instagram

    Recently, she turned heads in a peach sleeveless gown adorned with intricate knotted detailing. She gives out easy, casual vibes

    Makeup was elegantly subdued, highlighting her features with kajal and a nude lip shade. Shraddha's effortless charm shone through as she posed gracefully in the gown, reflecting her timeless beauty

    Continually enchanting her audience, Shraddha Das combines acting prowess with a keen sense of style, setting trends effortlessly

