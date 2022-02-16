Bappi Lahiri was Kishore Kumar’s nephew? Check out these 10 lesser-known facts about him

Bappi Lahiri was one of the most loved singer-composers of the film fraternity. Here are some lesser-known facts about him that will give you a glimpse of the glorious career he had.

Image: Bappi Lahiri/Instagram

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri had a lustrous career spanning over four decades. He was the man who introduced the Indians and the Hindi film industry to Disco – one of the many genres of music. The OG of Indian Disco, Bappi Lahiri, passed away late Tuesday night at 11:45 PM. In his career, he gave numerous hit songs that continue to play at parties even today. While you may know about his popular disco tracks and the love he had for gold, were you aware of the relationship he shared with legendary singer Kishore Kumar? Or did you know that he started playing table at the age of three? Here are some lesser-known facts about Bappi Lahiri that you must know about him.

1. Bappi Lahiri had composed music for a dozen of super-hit silver jubilee movies. He made a record by composing for 12 movies from 1983 to 1985. 2. Bappi Lahiri was the nephew of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. It was none other than Kishore Kumar who paved Bappi Lahiri’s career by introducing him to the music industry. Kishore Kumar was Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Mama’, his maternal uncle. ALSO READ: Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

5. Bappi Lahiri’s contribution to the NGO ‘Justice for Windows’ was honoured by the House of Lords for his contribution. 6. If reports are to be believed, Bappi Lahiri owned gold worth Rs 17,67,451. This was back in 2014 when he owned 754 grams of gold jewellery, reportedly.

3. Bappi Lahiri held a Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 180 songs in 33 movies. The record was made in the year 1986. 4. In the year 1989, Bappi Lahiri was invited by Jonathon Ross to perform live on BBC London. He was the only Indian music director who was invited. ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

7. Bappi Lahiri’s music album ‘Walking on Love Street’ which was released in the year 2011, had featured Shaun Barrows, an American Idol contestant. 8. If you have watched Adam Sandler’s 2008 film ‘Don’t Mess With The Zohan’, then you would know that Bappi Lahiri’s song super-hit song, ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ was featured in the film.

