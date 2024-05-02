Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AAP leader Raghav Chadha undergoes vitrectomy in UK: What is this procedure and why is it done?

    This emergency medical procedure is performed to prevent retinal detachment, which is characterised by the development of small holes in the retina. These small holes can progress rapidly and cause irreparable and irreversible damage if prompt medical intervention is not sought, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, recently underwent emergency eye surgery in London. According to PTI reports, Chadha had a vitrectomy procedure. What is this procedure, and why was it necessary?

    What is Vitrectomy?

    Vitrectomy surgery is a delicate operation used to treat retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, and epiretinal membranes. It entails removing the gel-like vitreous material inside the eye to gain access to the rear of the eye near the retina.

    By clearing this channel, the procedure hopes to restore or prevent additional damage to the retina, which is responsible for catching light and relaying messages to the brain. Scars or blood flow difficulties may restrict this channel, necessitating a vitrectomy.

    Why you should undergo Vitrectomy?

    Vitrectomy is often performed to remove impediments that prevent light from reaching the retina. It is often used to heal retinal detachments, which occur when the retina separates from the underlying tissue. This technique may also be required for diabetic retinopathy, vitreous hemorrhage, eye infections, serious eye injuries, or as a result of cataract surgery. Without care, these disorders can lead to vision loss or other serious eye consequences.

    Are any risks involved in Vitrectomy?

    Vitrectomy, like all surgeries, has dangers however it is usually regarded safe. However, it is critical to see a medical practitioner to evaluate specific aspects such as age, overall health, and any underlying disorders that may compromise the procedure. 

    Some of risks of vitrectomy include: Getting an infection., Bleeding, Retinal tearing or detachment., Developing a new cataract or having an existing cataract grow more quickly., Having either low or high pressure in your eye., Needing repeat eye surgery, and rarely, vision loss or blindness.

