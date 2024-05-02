Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Travis Head and Jessica Davies love story in photos: 9 pictures show Australian cricketer's enchanting journey

    First Published May 2, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    Explore the heartwarming love story of Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife Jessica Davies through a captivating collection of 9 photos, each revealing a different chapter of their enchanting journey together.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A candid snapshot of Travis and Jessica sharing moments showcasing the simplicity and beauty of their love over the years.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A candid shot of Travis Head and Jessica Davies sharing a laugh together, capturing the essence of their playful bond.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A heartwarming image of Travis and Jessica starting the beginning of their lifelong journey together. Travis and Jessica tied the knot and have been showcasing their deep connection on Instagram and other social media platforms

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    An intimate moment between Travis, Jessica and their daughter, where they share a lovely photo reflecting the depth of their relationship.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A series of photos documenting Travis and Jessica's adventures together, from the World Cup winning moment to scenic hikes to exotic vacations, illustrating their shared love for exploration.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A playful snapshot of Travis and Jessica enjoying a day at the cricket ground, radiating joy and happines.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A tender embrace between Travis and Jessica, captured in black and white, evokes a timeless and classic feel to their love story.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A fun-filled photo booth session with Travis and Jessica, showcasing their sense of humour, lightheartedness and love.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A candid shot of Travis and Jessica cooking together in the kitchen, sharing laughs and creating memories while preparing a delicious meal.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A nostalgic throwback photo of Travis and Jessica from their early days of dating, reminiscing on how far they've come and the love that has only grown stronger over time.

