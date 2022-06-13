Baahubali star Prabhas to get married? Know who is the lucky girl

According to the latest reports, one of Telugu cinema's most eligible bachelors, Prabhas is set to tie the wedding this year. According to reports, his uncle, prominent actor Krishnam Raju, broke the news recently.

Prabhas made his mark on the Indian film industry with the Baahubali trilogy. Since then, the actor's single status has been a topic of discussion. However, it appears that this is about to change.

A video of the President of the Krishnam Raju and Prabhas Fans Association from West Godavari district has gone popular on social media, revealing that Prabhas' wedding preparations are still on. (Video)



Prabhas has found his wife, according to the video, and Krishnamraju's family will reveal the specifics at the opportune time. The video has gone viral on social media, and fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite star marry soon. Take a peek at the video below for more information.

Meanwhile, neither Prabhas nor his family have made any official statements about the situation. The actor is presently working on Salaar and Adipurush, two forthcoming projects that are set to reclaim his box office dominance following two flops in the form of Saaho and Radhe Shyam.



On a similar topic, during a recent promotional event for the film Radhe Shyam, Prabhas was asked about his love life. The star also explained why he hasn't married yet. When asked about his involvement in the film,