Ayushmann Khurrana: Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast milk?

When Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana drank Tahira Kashyap’s Breast Milk; read this interesting story on his 38th birthday.

Today, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turns 38th. You may have noticed Ayushmann's work because he has been in many noteworthy movies. In 2004, Ayushmann Khurrana made his television debut on the MTV programme Roadies.



Yes, and Ayushmann entered the world of anchoring after winning this competition. After that, in 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with "Vicky Donor," the movie was a blessing.



Today, we have an interesting story about Ayushmann and his loving wife Tahira Kashyap. Recently, author Tahira Kashyap shared a passage from her most recent book, The 7 Sins of Being a Mother. She briefly recounted a humorous episode in which her husband Ayushmann drank her breast milk while she was away.



It took place after she and Ayushmann left for a three-day trip to Bangkok. Her parents were caring for her infant, who was seven months old at the time. She made a couple of bottles of milk for the infant, after which she departed for the airport.



When Tahira got a call from her mother saying the baby was okay, but there was no more milk, she was preparing to check in. When they arrived at their hotel, Tahira was still attempting to speak. She then left the room to contact her mother and ask how her child was doing.

When Tahira returned, she was astounded to see the bottle empty. Ayushmann drank his protein smoothie after adding her breast milk to it. In her book, she wrote, “My boy (Ayushmann) was relaxing in the bedroom having his protein shake. I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache. His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake. Yikes!”



She also revealed that this incident compelled her to hide her milk bottles from him. "My boy (Ayushmann) was already living up to his promise of making this trip memorable! Now each time I had to express during the trip, I hid the bottle from the gym-going, protein shake-drinking, breast milk-stealing freak," she wrote.

