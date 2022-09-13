Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut unveiles Vishak Nair's character as Sanjay Gandhi; take a look

    Besides starring as the lead, Kangana Ranaut is the film's director. On Tuesday (September 13), she shared Vishak Nair's first-look poster as the late politician Sanjay Gandhi.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her forthcoming movie Emergency. After sharing her look as Indira Gandhi for the movie, the actress started revealing first-look posters of the other cast members. Vishak Nair, who will portray late politician Sanjay Gandhi, was presented to the public by Kangana on Tuesday via her Instagram account. Vishak appears to be deeply contemplating something in this poster, his face serious.

    “Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost," Kangana wrote in the caption. 

    Vishal also posted the same on his Instagram account and said that it is an honour for him to play Sanjay Gandhi in the film. “Truly honoured to essay the role of #SanjayGandhi - an enigma whose ambition eclipsed all. Humbled to be a part of such a great team in @kanganaranaut ‘s directorial #Emergency," he wrote.

    Anupam Kher played late political figure Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade played late novelist, Indira's close friend Pupul Jayakar, and Mahima Chaudhry played late Jayaprakash Narayan in look posters that Kangana previously unveiled. 

    Milind Soman will play Sam Manekshaw in Emergency. Last month, his look poster was also released. Recently, Kangana also disclosed that she has enlisted Arvind Gaur, her "acting master," for a brief cameo in Emergency.

    In addition to starring as the lead, Kangana is also the film's director. The actress is wearing the director's hat for the second time in this scene. She previously directed the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

    Last year, Kangana Ranaut said that she would be directing the political drama Emergency, although she subsequently clarified that it was not a biography of Indira Gandhi. She had told a well-known daily, “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India,”

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
