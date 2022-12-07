Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way of Water review OUT: James Cameron's film gets thumbs up from critics in USA; read comments

    First reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have been out, and the James Cameron film has received nothing but positive reviews. Despite its three-hour runtime, one reviewer praised it as "phenomenal" and "never boring."

    The Avatar: The Way of Water reviews have come, and the critics are gushing about James Cameron's picture. Thirteen years after the first movie in the trilogy broke box office records, the talented director returned to the world of Avatar. Even though the wait was prolonged, it seemed worthwhile based on the Twitter responses of the critics.
     

    Film critic Brandon Davis shared a three-part reaction on Twitter about Avatar 2 in which he called the film “fulfilling and indulgent" despite the three-hour run time. “Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle. It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best," he said.
     

    “Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming. Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it," he added.
     

    IndieWire’s David Ehrlich tweeted, “Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. Light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch."
     

    Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweeted, “#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building."
     

    With a huge advance opening, India has welcomed the largest cinematic extravaganza and film of the generation, Avatar: The Way Of Water. James Cameron's magic has already captivated Indian fans with the visual extravaganza of the decade, which will bring families back to the theatres with a worldwide release.

    The official synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, it begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure." 

    On December 16, 2022, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released by 20th Century Studios India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

