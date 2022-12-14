Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way of Water LEAKED: James Cameron's film out on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and many Torrent sites

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, directed by James Cameron to be released on December 16th has now been leaked online on torrent despite strict piracy laws. On some sites, the HD version of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña's film, is also available.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Avatar: The Way of Water reviews have arrived, and the reviewers love James Cameron's film. The creative director returned to the universe of Avatar thirteen years after the first film in the series set box office records.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    James Cameron's film will be released on December 16th. Expectations are sky-high this time after the previous instalment's tremendous and unprecedented box-office triumph. Thankfully, we will not be disappointed since the early reviews have been wonderful.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The film's first part was the highest-grossing film in world cinema history, and it is presently the box office king. The movie grossed $2.910 billion.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Apart from that, it went on to become one of the most critically praised films across a wide range of genres. One can only hope the future sequel will live up to that standard.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Unfortunately, the film The Avatar: The Way of Water has reportedly been out online and is now accessible on sites like movierulz, tamilrockers, telegraph, and tamilmv.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yes, you, this is right, despite of so many strict piracy laws, the film is now on many Torrent sites in Hindi version. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The movie is also available for download from Filmyzilla in 480p, 720p, 1080p, 4k and full HD versions. Tamilrockers is a popular torrent website that has also allegedly leaked the film. The Indian government has banned Tamilrockers in India, but still, many websites naming the same were found on the Internet.

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestuck with actor drastic weight loss; star is all set for Bollywood RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestruck with actor drastic weight loss; star all set for Bollywood

    Kantara Rishab Shetty took a major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it's my biggest film' RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty takes major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it is my biggest film

    Recent Stories

    China is the world's biggest jailer of journalists this year

    China is the world's biggest jailer of journalists this year

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale through Flipkart Know price specs where to buy other details gcw

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G goes on sale; Know price, specs, where to buy & other details

    Arey tum bol rahe ho Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban

    'Arey, tum bol rahe ho…': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban

    Kim Kardashian SEXY bikini pics: SKIMS founder enjoying beach vacay in see-through top RBA

    Kim Kardashian SEXY bikini pics: SKIMS founder enjoying beach vacay in see-through top

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon