Avatar: The Way of Water LEAKED: James Cameron's film out on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and many Torrent sites
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, directed by James Cameron to be released on December 16th has now been leaked online on torrent despite strict piracy laws. On some sites, the HD version of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña's film, is also available.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The Avatar: The Way of Water reviews have arrived, and the reviewers love James Cameron's film. The creative director returned to the universe of Avatar thirteen years after the first film in the series set box office records.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
James Cameron's film will be released on December 16th. Expectations are sky-high this time after the previous instalment's tremendous and unprecedented box-office triumph. Thankfully, we will not be disappointed since the early reviews have been wonderful.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The film's first part was the highest-grossing film in world cinema history, and it is presently the box office king. The movie grossed $2.910 billion.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Apart from that, it went on to become one of the most critically praised films across a wide range of genres. One can only hope the future sequel will live up to that standard.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Unfortunately, the film The Avatar: The Way of Water has reportedly been out online and is now accessible on sites like movierulz, tamilrockers, telegraph, and tamilmv.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Yes, you, this is right, despite of so many strict piracy laws, the film is now on many Torrent sites in Hindi version.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The movie is also available for download from Filmyzilla in 480p, 720p, 1080p, 4k and full HD versions. Tamilrockers is a popular torrent website that has also allegedly leaked the film. The Indian government has banned Tamilrockers in India, but still, many websites naming the same were found on the Internet.
(Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)